Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 115.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

