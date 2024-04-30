Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 1.0 %

LYV stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $89.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,091. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 587,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.