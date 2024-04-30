LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Update

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,145,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,945,000 after acquiring an additional 79,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161,485 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after acquiring an additional 181,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.13. 760,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.25. LPL Financial has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $275.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

