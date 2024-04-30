LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Update

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.98. 126,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.37. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $200.76.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.6107 per share. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LVMUY shares. HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Featured Stories

