Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 525.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 187,078 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.98.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
