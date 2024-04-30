M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CEO Sells $2,342,400.00 in Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.22. The company had a trading volume of 288,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,876. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $140.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average of $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

