M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 578.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
