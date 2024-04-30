Marathon Oil (MRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRO opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

