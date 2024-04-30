Mather Group LLC. Sells 5,856 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

