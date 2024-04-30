McAdam LLC Lowers Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

McAdam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,365,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 224,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,517,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 116,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 50,746 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

