McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. McAdam LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPN. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,854,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,462,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,905,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,120,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

RSPN opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $693.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $47.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

