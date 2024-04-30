McAdam LLC Purchases 217 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

McAdam LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,217,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

QEFA stock opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $950.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.04.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

