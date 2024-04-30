McAdam LLC Sells 21 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Chemed by 27.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $566.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $622.95 and a 200-day moving average of $592.30. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

