Merlin Capital Inc Acquires 6,313 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Merlin Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Allegro MicroSystems comprises approximately 2.0% of Merlin Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,140,000 after purchasing an additional 355,814 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 727,535 shares during the period. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 116,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

ALGM stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. 400,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,471. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

