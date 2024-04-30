Metahero Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Metahero has a total market cap of $37.32 million and $1.02 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010842 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

