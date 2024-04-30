MetisDAO Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $320.29 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $56.85 or 0.00095815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010983 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,591.46 or 1.00441051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012423 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003777 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,634,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,634,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 63.24542383 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $11,493,610.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

