MetLife (MET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect MetLife to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MetLife Stock Up 1.8 %

MET stock opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

