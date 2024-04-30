M&G Credit Income Investment (MGCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15 on May 24th

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from M&G Credit Income Investment’s previous dividend of $2.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M&G Credit Income Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MGCI stock opened at GBX 94.06 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £133.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,880.00 and a beta of 0.43. M&G Credit Income Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 98 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.39.

About M&G Credit Income Investment

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

