MGM Resorts International (MGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGM stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

