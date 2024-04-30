MGM Resorts International (MGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MGM Resorts International Price Performance
MGM stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on MGM Resorts International
Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International
In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.