Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Realty Income by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 29,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE O opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.