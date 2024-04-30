Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,572,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dollar General by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,904,000 after purchasing an additional 627,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $141.15 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $221.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

