Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Lowered to $412.00 at TD Cowen

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $453.00 to $412.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MOH. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.55.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $340.63. The company had a trading volume of 57,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.18 and its 200 day moving average is $372.38. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,242,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

