Motorola Solutions (MSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $347.59 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $355.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.27 and its 200 day moving average is $322.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

