Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7,856.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Mplx were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.89.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

