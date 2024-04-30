MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSA opened at $187.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 129.66 and a beta of 1.01. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $122.57 and a 12 month high of $196.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.16 and its 200-day moving average is $173.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $650,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

