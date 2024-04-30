Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.89.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTL

Mullen Group Stock Up 0.3 %

MTL opened at C$13.14 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.20.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.