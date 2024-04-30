MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 14.91%.

MVB Financial stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $247.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

