Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $248.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.16.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.16.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

