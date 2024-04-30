Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.