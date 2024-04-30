Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,664,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,873,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,456,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,971,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.7 %

HST opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

