Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,399,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,707 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after purchasing an additional 804,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,886,000 after purchasing an additional 372,987 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 464,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 359,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,302,000 after buying an additional 333,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 in the last three months. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.1 %

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

