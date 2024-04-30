Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 4,438 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,612 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on BUD. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
NYSE BUD opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
