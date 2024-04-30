Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $559.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $241.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.