Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 72.76% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of STIM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. 6,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,408. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $70,915.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,146.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $70,915.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,146.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $51,632.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 509,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,705.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,279 shares of company stock worth $489,167 in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STIM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STIM

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.