Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 72.76% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Neuronetics Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of STIM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. 6,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,408. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.
A number of research firms have recently commented on STIM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
