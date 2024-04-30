Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRILY opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Nomura Research Institute has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $31.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.