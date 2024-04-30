Norden Group LLC Acquires 1,344 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,455,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $202,433,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 30.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.36. 215,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,425. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.37. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.45 and a 1 year high of $335.25. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

