Norden Group LLC Buys 337 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $46,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 3.3 %

SPSC traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.45. 113,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.17 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.30.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

