Norden Group LLC Purchases 65 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 26,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $273.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,261. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.31 and its 200-day moving average is $282.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

