Norden Group LLC Sells 1,973 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Norden Group LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.4% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 3,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded down $4.92 on Tuesday, reaching $484.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,224. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $445.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

