Nuvei (NVEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Nuvei to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. On average, analysts expect Nuvei to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVEI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. 225,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,912. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -536.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVEI

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.