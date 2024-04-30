OGE Energy (OGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect OGE Energy to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OGE

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.