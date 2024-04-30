Olaplex’s (OLPX) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OLPX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.59.

OLPX stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.28. Olaplex has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.27.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Olaplex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 787,242 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,323 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $3,996,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Olaplex by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 627,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 291,191 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

