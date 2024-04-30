Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Shares of Onsemi stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

