Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $130.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.76.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle has a 1-year low of $93.85 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average of $113.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.