Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

