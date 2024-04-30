OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average of $127.61. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 112.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 96,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 20.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,730,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

