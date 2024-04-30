Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -31.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on PTVE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

