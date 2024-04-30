Paradigm Capital Raises Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$17.80

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Paradigm Capital from C$14.00 to C$17.80 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

Aecon Group Price Performance

TSE ARE opened at C$16.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti acquired 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. Also, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

