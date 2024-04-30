Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 530,613 shares in the company, valued at $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 530,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $485.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

