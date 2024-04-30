Pax Dollar (USDP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.70 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $148.22 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002260 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 115.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 148,253,495 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

